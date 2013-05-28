* Shilling weakens on increased importer dollar orders * Tea exporters dollar inflows eyed after the auction * Equity, Barclays bank lead shares up (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, May 28 The Kenyan shilling hit an eight-week low on Tuesday, pressured by increased demand for dollars from importers in the absence of matching inflows from exporters. The shilling was posted at 85.10/30 per dollar at the 1300 close, 0.2 percent weaker that Monday's close of 84.95/85.15. "There is a bit of panic buying by some players after ... (the shilling) weakened quite fast," said Peter Mutuku, head of trading at Bank of Africa. "The dollar supply side is quite limited, but we're expecting to see some inflows from tea exporters." The shilling has dropped 1.5 percent against the dollar since May 21 as importers bet that the currency's post-election gains had petered out. The shilling is still 1.4 percent stronger so far this year. It had rallied as much as 3 percent since the March 4 presidential vote, which ran a peaceful course. Some traders said the shilling's fall could also be a delayed reaction to a 100 basis point cut in interest rates on May 7, which has given commercial banks room to ease their lending rates. Banking shares drove a 0.3 percent gain to 4,967.75 points on the main NSE-20 share index, which recovered from the previous session's fall. Banks are expected to ride the low interest rates in the market to grow their loan books and earnings this year. Those that have already cut their base lending rates include Standard Chartered Bank and Co-operative Bank. Equity Bank, the largest bank by customers, gained 2.1 percent to 36.25 shilling's just 25 cents off an all-time high, while Barclays added 1.6 percent to 18.55 shillings. "The banking sector continues to witness healthy underlying demand on account of the general growth expectations," said Afrika Investment Bank in a daily note. In debt, government and corporate bonds worth 7.1 billion shillings were traded, up from 2.4 billion on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by George Obulutsa; Editing by John Stonestreet)