By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, May 28 The Kenyan shilling hit
an eight-week low on Tuesday, pressured by increased demand for
dollars from importers in the absence of matching inflows from
exporters.
The shilling was posted at 85.10/30 per dollar at the 1300
close, 0.2 percent weaker that Monday's close of 84.95/85.15.
"There is a bit of panic buying by some players after ...
(the shilling) weakened quite fast," said Peter Mutuku, head of
trading at Bank of Africa.
"The dollar supply side is quite limited, but we're
expecting to see some inflows from tea exporters."
The shilling has dropped 1.5 percent against the dollar
since May 21 as importers bet that the currency's post-election
gains had petered out. The shilling is still 1.4 percent
stronger so far this year.
It had rallied as much as 3 percent since the March 4
presidential vote, which ran a peaceful course.
Some traders said the shilling's fall could also be a
delayed reaction to a 100 basis point cut in interest rates on
May 7, which has given commercial banks room to ease their
lending rates.
Banking shares drove a 0.3 percent gain to 4,967.75 points
on the main NSE-20 share index, which recovered from
the previous session's fall.
Banks are expected to ride the low interest rates in the
market to grow their loan books and earnings this year. Those
that have already cut their base lending rates include Standard
Chartered Bank and Co-operative Bank.
Equity Bank, the largest bank by customers, gained
2.1 percent to 36.25 shilling's just 25 cents off an all-time
high, while Barclays added 1.6 percent to 18.55
shillings.
"The banking sector continues to witness healthy underlying
demand on account of the general growth expectations," said
Afrika Investment Bank in a daily note.
In debt, government and corporate bonds worth 7.1 billion
shillings were traded, up from 2.4 billion on Monday.
