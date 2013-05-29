* C.bank sells dollars for 1st time since January * Current account deficit could drag shilling lower * Shares rise on small caps, seen decelerating (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, May 29 The Kenyan shilling strengthened on Wednesday after the central bank intervened in the market to prop up the currency, selling dollars for the first time in four months. The shilling had lost 1.7 percent since May 21, hitting an eight-week low of 85.25/45 per dollar early on Wednesday due to strong demand for hard currency from importers. The central bank came in to sell dollars directly to commercial banks, for the first since Jan. 25, helping strengthen the shilling by 0.4 percent intraday to 84.85/95 by the 1300 GMT close. The shilling is 1.4 percent stronger against the dollar so far this year. "The central bank might keep selling dollars to support the shilling if it comes under pressure again," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of markets at Commercial Bank of Africa. He said the central bank's foreign exchange reserves stand 0.27 months above the statutory four months worth of import cover, giving it leeway to sell more dollars in the market. Kenya's official usable foreign exchange reserves rose for the fourth straight week to $5.821 billion in the week to Friday from $5.805 billion a week before. Peter Mutuku, head of trading at Bank of Africa, said the shilling's outlook remained bearish this year on the back of a widening current account deficit that stands at 12 percent to the GDP. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 share index rose for the second straight session, up 0.4 percent to 4,987.16 points lifted by small cap firms. "The index is only rising on small cap stocks and that is a sign the market could decelerate," said Rufus Mwanyasi, an analyst at Tsavo Securities. Cement manufacturer Bamburi climbed 2.4 percent to 215 shilling a share, while sugarcane grower and miller Mumias shares added 2.2 percent to 4.55 shillings. In the debt market, bonds worth 4.9 billion shillings were traded, down from 7.1 billion shillings on Tuesday. At a primary auction, the weighted average yield on the 182-day Treasury bill fell to 8.840 percent, while that on the 364-day bill dropped to 9.430 percent. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Toby Chopra)