* Main share index rises for first time this week
* Shilling hovers around 85 per dollar
* T-bill sale oversubscribed
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, June 6 The Kenyan shilling
firmed on Thursday as foreigners sold dollars to invest in local
shares, nudging the main equities index higher for the first
time in four sessions.
There was also strong demand at a T-bill sale and the
shilling was posted at 84.80/85.00 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT
market close, 0.3 percent stronger that Wednesday's close of
85.10/20.
"We've seen increased (dollar) inflows from offshore looking
to invest into local assets," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at
Standard Chartered Bank.
Kenya's main NSE-20 share index has gained 20
percent so far this year as investors target emerging economies
for higher yields. A peaceful presidential vote in March also
lifted sentiment.
The bourse closed up 0.1 percent at 4,984.33 points.
"Demand was primarily from foreign investors while supply
was mixed," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities.
Kenya Power, the country's sole electricity
distributor, gained 1.8 percent to close at 16.95 shillings per
share, while tea and coffee producer Sasini rose 2.9
percent to 14.35 shillings a share.
The weighted average yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury
bills fell sharply to 6.72 percent in an oversubscribed primary
sale from 7.57 percent.
In the secondary market, bonds worth 7.7 billion shillings
were traded, up from 4.5 billion shillings on Wednesday.
(Editing by Richard Lough/Ruth Pitchford)