* Markets await reading of the national budget * Central bank expected to keep a keen eye on shilling (Adds close, shares) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, June 12 The Kenyan shilling weakened on Wednesday, weighed down by foreign investors buying dollars as they booked gains from this year's rally and pushing the main share index lower. The shilling fell as much as 0.4 percent intraday to touch 85.35/45 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 84.95/85.05. Profit taking on a rally at the bourse that has seen the main NSE-20 share index gain about 20 percent this year, pushed the index 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday to 4,862.69. The index has dropped 2.5 percent in the last four straight sessions with the backdrop of a wider sell-off from emerging markets. Emerging equities hit a nine-month low for the second day on Wednesday. "Trading was largely foreign investor driven with modest demand from locals," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Equity Bank, the country's largest bank by customers, shed 1.5 percent to 33.50 shillings per share, while East African Breweries, the most capitalised stock on the bourse, dipped 1.6 percent to 358 shillings. In the currency market, traders said the central bank, which intervened to sell dollars on May 29 after the shilling depreciated to the 85.25/45 level, might watch on the sidelines this time since the fall was attributable to profit-taking at the bourse, rather than speculation. In the debt market, bonds worth 6.9 billion shillings ($81 million) were traded, up from 3.2 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Toby Chopra)