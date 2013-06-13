* Central bank seen selling dollars to aid shilling * Demand for dollars could rise in coming sessions * Proposed capital gain tax could scare investors * Finance minister sees stable exchange rate year ahead (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, June 13 The Kenyan shilling was steady on Thursday although traders said a soaring fiscal deficit could push lending rates higher and strengthen the shilling, at the expense of economic growth. Plans to introduce capital gains tax outlined by finance minister Henry Rotich could also hurt stocks, traders said. Presenting the annual budget, Rotich said the fiscal deficit was expected to be 7.9 percent of GDP in 2013/14. "Kenya's projected budget deficit is a lot higher than we had expected. The fact that this comes despite optimistic economic growth assumptions and new tax measures is somewhat worrying," said Melissa Verreynne, an economist at NKC Independent Economists. The shilling has been pressured this week as foreign investors book gains from 2013's 20 percent rally in stocks and some expect the central bank will sell dollars to support the local currency. The bank intervened for the first time in four months on May 29, selling dollars after the shilling fell 1.7 percent in five sessions to an eight-week low of 85.30/50. At 1300 GMT when markets closed, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.35/55 per dollar, barely changed from Wednesday's close of 85.35/45. "Corporate demand (for dollars) is going to increase as we approach end-month. The global sell-off in equities is making it even worse," said Sheikh Mehran, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. "Going forward, the key element will be watching central bank's actions." The bank has also been mopping up liquidity from the market using repurchase agreements and term auction deposits. Nairobi's main share index edged lower and has now fallen 3 percent in the last five sessions, and traders said the proposed capital gains tax could scare away more investors, particularly foreigners. The index fell 0.5 percent to 4,838.01 points on Thursday dragged lower by large capitalised stocks. East African Breweries, the most capitalised stock on the bourse, fell 2.2 percent to 350 shillings per share, while Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank by assets, dropped 1.9 percent to 39 shillings. The weighted average yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury bills fell sharply to 5.424 percent in an oversubscribed primary sale from 6.721 percent. In the secondary market, bonds worth 3 billion shillings were traded, down from 6.9 billion shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and Catherine Evans)