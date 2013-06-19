* Treasury assures investors on plans to tax capital gains * Shilling seen weakening on importers' dollar orders (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, June 19 Kenyan shares halted an eight-session slide and the shilling rose after the government allayed concerns that plans to re-introduce a tax on capital gains would dull the appeal of equities and other asset classes. The main NSE-20 share index rose 0.1 percent on Wednesday to 4,705.19 points, having fallen 5.9 percent since June 6 as concern mounted that a proposed capital gain tax would damage the economy. The stock market recovery helped the shilling firm for the first time since June 6. Kenya played down concerns over the tax, saying it was too early to say what asset classes will be targeted in a measure aimed at compelling the rich to fund development. "Investors are re-entering the market at reduced prices," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank "Assurance from the National Treasury that it will not be so fast to drop the gavel on the stock market on capital gains has also boosted sentiment." Kenya Commercial Bank, the largest bank by assets, gained 4.1 percent to 37.75 shillings per share, while Equity Bank, the country's largest by customers, rose 2.4 percent to 32.25 shillings. In the foreign exchange market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.50/70 per dollar, up 0.2 percent from Tuesday's close of 85.65/85. In the debt market yields on the 182- and 364-day Treasury bills fell at an under subscribed primary auction on Wednesday. In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 2.8 billion shillings ($32.7 million) were traded, down from 3.2 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and Louise Heavens)