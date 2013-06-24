* Central bank could sell dollars if shilling slides - traders * Shilling seen weaker on fears of emerging markets rout * KCB, Equity Bank lead shares lower (Adds shilling's close, stocks slide) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, June 24 The Kenyan shilling extended its fall on Monday as importers bought dollars to meet end-of-month payments for supplies, while shares dropped for the second straight session. At the 1300 GMT market close commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.00/20 to the U.S. dollar, down from Friday's close of 85.80/86.00. The shilling has lost 0.8 percent of its value since the government announced plans for a capital gains tax in its June 13 budget. That coincided with a broader sell-off in emerging market assets after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it planned to wind down its bond-buying stimulus programme. "End-month demand for dollars is coming in," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation, explaining the fall. "We might see some profit-taking at this level with exporters selling dollars, that might support the shilling a bit," he added. The shilling is 0.1 percent firmer against the greenback this year, helped by a rally in Kenyan assets in the run up to a peaceful presidential election in March. The previous election was marred by widespread violence. Traders said the central bank might sell dollars if the shilling's depreciation gathered pace. The last sale was on May 29 after the shilling slid 1.7 percent over five sessions. "We cannot rule out a central bank intervention should the depreciation become out of hand," said Bank of Africa in a daily note. In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index fell 0.6 percent to 4,680.33 points. Volumes traded nearly halved. The index has lost about 6 percent in the sell-off that began on June 6, but is still up 13.4 percent in 2013. "Trading was slow with the notable absence of both foreign and local institutional investors, while retailers were active on the sale side," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. Equity Bank, the country's largest by customers, fell 3.1 percent to 31.50 shillings per share, while Kenya Commercial Bank, the largest bank by assets, lost 3.2 percent to 37.50 shillings . In the debt market, bonds worth 2.55 billion kenyan shillings ($29.69 million) were traded, down from 3.96 billion shillings on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Heavens)