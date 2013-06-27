* Main share index down 8.1 pct in June on profit taking * Investors shift to debt market for higher returns * Shilling eyes central bank rate decision for direction (Recast with stocks, shilling's close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, June 27 Kenyan shares fell for the fifth straight session on Thursday as investors booked gains on this year's rally and shifted interest to the debt market, while the shilling was steady. The benchmark NSE-20 share index fell 0.4 percent to 4,584.50 points. The index has lost 8.1 percent since the start of June, driven by profit-taking, concerns over the end of the U.S. stimulus programme and jitters about a government plan to re-introduce capital gains tax. It is up 11 percent on the year. Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities, said high subscriptions at Wednesday's bond sale could have starved the equities market of liquidity. The central bank said it received bids worth a total 32.1 billion shillings ($373.5 million) for the five- and 10-year bonds on offer worth a total of 20 billion shillings, and accepted 25.0 billion shillings. "The market remains bearish as rising bond yields weaken short-term prospects for equities," Atiti said. "Yields on the recently issued bonds came in at nearly 100 basis points above market average." East African Breweries, dropped 2.7 percent to 320 shilling a share, while mobile service company Safaricom fell 2.3 percent to 6.50 shilling. The two firms have the largest capitalisation on the Nairobi bourse. In foreign exchange, the shilling ended at 85.90/86.10 per dollar at 0758 GMT, barely changed from Wednesday's close of 85.95/86.15. Currency traders said the market was also gearing up for the central bank's rate decision on July 9. The Central Bank of Kenya cut its key lending rate by a bigger-than-expected 100 basis points to 8.50 percent in May and market players said a bearish local currency and inflationary risks might point to a hold this time around. In the debt market, bonds worth 4.3 billion shillings were traded, up from 3.8 billion shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.9500 Kenyan shillings) (editing by Ron Askew)