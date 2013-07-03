* Oil importers, stronger dollar weigh down shilling * Shilling seen in tight range before rate decision * Equity Bank, Uchumi shares rise on foreign buys (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, July 3 The Kenyan shilling weakened on Wednesday, weighed down by oil importers buying the dollar, while Nairobi shares halted a two-session slide. The shilling was posted at 86.10/30 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, down from Tuesday's close of 85.80/86.00. "There was some pent-up (dollar) demand from the oil guys that's coming in now. The dollar has also strengthened against major currencies," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. The shilling remained within its recent range of 85.70-86.20 per dollar, which technical charts suggest could hold at least for the next week. Traders said the shilling could get support from tighter liquidity in the money markets and cautious trading before a July 9 central bank rate-setting meeting. The weighted average rate on the overnight borrowing market rose to 8.4752 percent on Tuesday from 8.0254 percent on Monday. The Central Bank of Kenya cut its key lending rate by 100 basis points to 8.50 percent at its meeting in May, and market participants said inflationary risks might point to no change this time around. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 share index was flat on Wednesday at 4,562.83 points, after dropping for two sessions. Retailer Uchumi Supermarket gained 2.9 percent to 19.70 shillings a share, while Equity Bank, the country's largest bank customers, climbed 0.8 percent to 31.50 shillings. "Foreign trades accounted for 63 percent of the market turnover and they were heavy on the buy side of Equity and Uchumi," said NIC Securities in a market close note. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on the 182-day Treasury bill rose to 6.0 percent, while the rate on the 364-day bill was unchanged at 8.356 percent in an undersubscribed primary sale. Traders said demand for the bills had suffered after yields fell below the money markets interest rates. In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 2.1 billion shillings ($24.5 million) were traded, up from 1.4 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa)