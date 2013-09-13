NAIROBI, Sept 13 Kenyan shares nosed ahead for the eighth straight session on Friday, lifted by foreign investors buying of large-cap stocks, while the shilling held steady. The benchmark NSE-20 share index rose 0.3 percent to 4,749.32 points, and has recouped 2.17 percent after a two-week dip when investors booked gains after half-year results. Gains in a few big stocks, namely Safaricom and EABL - together more than 30 percent of the entire market, have pushed the NSE-20 up. Elsewhere, support has been limited and the overall market is slightly weaker. "Most of them (foreign investors) are of the view that the market is a bit overbought ... and it's not a good time to be very active," NIC Securities analyst Faith Atiti said. The NSE-20 is up about 15 percent this year and most of the support over the past two weeks has come from foreign investors. Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya rose 1.01 percent to 299 shillings while cement maker Bamburi Cement inched up 0.5 percent to close at 210 shillings. Safaricom, fell 0.6 percent to close at 8 shillings a share after closing its books on dividend payouts. The stock has risen just over 3 percent in the last eight sessions. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 87.55/65 shillings to the dollar at 1300 GMT, little changed from Thursday's close of 87.50/60. Traders say the shilling is likely to be trapped in a range of 87.30/87.70, though it might firm a touch if the central bank keeps mopping up liquidity. On Friday, the bank bought 14 billion shillings from the market via repos at a 7.041 percent weighted average rate. It had received bids worth a total of 16.5 billion. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions ,................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Ireland)