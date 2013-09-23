* Hostage situation on attacked mall enters third day
* Shilling seen supported by tight liquidity in the market
* Shares seen recovering once shopping mall crisis ends
(Adds markets closing levels)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Sept 23 The Kenyan shilling and
Nairobi-listed shares fell modestly on Monday as investors
traded cautiously after a weekend attack by Islamist militants
on a shopping mall in the capital.
The shilling was posted at 87.45/65 to the dollar at the
1300 GMT market close, 0.2 percent weaker than Friday's close of
87.25/45. Shares favoured by foreign investors led losses on the
stock market.
Thick smoke poured from the besieged Nairobi mall where
Kenyan officials said their forces were closing in on Islamists
holding hostages on Monday after a raid on Saturday by Somalia's
al Shabaab that killed at least 62 people.
"There will be some of that negative vibe feeding into it
(the shilling), but with the way the liquidity is on the
shilling's side, it won't help to have a long dollar position,"
said Duncan Kinuthia at Commercial Bank of Africa.
Traders said supply of the local currency had tightened in
the market as companies paid the latest instalment of corporate
tax to the government last week.
In stocks, the main NSE-20 share index dropped 0.3
percent to 4,739.42 points, weighed down by heavy selling in
firms popular with foreign investors.
Safaricom, east Africa's biggest telecoms firm and
one of the bourse's most traded stocks, fell 1.8 percent to 8.35
shillings a share, while Kenya Airways slipped 1.1
percent to 9.35 shillings.
"I think this is an isolated event and the market will
bounce back ... if they are able to conclude this issue
hopefully by today," said Daniel Kuyoh, an analyst at Kingdom
Securities, referring to the mall that was attacked.
Security worries are nothing new in Kenya and the country is
unlikely to see long-term investors pull money out after the
deadly attack, analysts say.
Kenyan shares had rallied to a three-week high on Friday due
to strong offshore demand after the U.S. Federal Reserve's
surprise decision last week to delay winding down its stimulus
programme, brokers said.
In the secondary bond market, debt worth 500 million
shillings was traded, down from 700 billion on Friday.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
(Editing by Catherine Evans)