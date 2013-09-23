* Hostage situation on attacked mall enters third day * Shilling seen supported by tight liquidity in the market * Shares seen recovering once shopping mall crisis ends (Adds markets closing levels) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Sept 23 The Kenyan shilling and Nairobi-listed shares fell modestly on Monday as investors traded cautiously after a weekend attack by Islamist militants on a shopping mall in the capital. The shilling was posted at 87.45/65 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, 0.2 percent weaker than Friday's close of 87.25/45. Shares favoured by foreign investors led losses on the stock market. Thick smoke poured from the besieged Nairobi mall where Kenyan officials said their forces were closing in on Islamists holding hostages on Monday after a raid on Saturday by Somalia's al Shabaab that killed at least 62 people. "There will be some of that negative vibe feeding into it (the shilling), but with the way the liquidity is on the shilling's side, it won't help to have a long dollar position," said Duncan Kinuthia at Commercial Bank of Africa. Traders said supply of the local currency had tightened in the market as companies paid the latest instalment of corporate tax to the government last week. In stocks, the main NSE-20 share index dropped 0.3 percent to 4,739.42 points, weighed down by heavy selling in firms popular with foreign investors. Safaricom, east Africa's biggest telecoms firm and one of the bourse's most traded stocks, fell 1.8 percent to 8.35 shillings a share, while Kenya Airways slipped 1.1 percent to 9.35 shillings. "I think this is an isolated event and the market will bounce back ... if they are able to conclude this issue hopefully by today," said Daniel Kuyoh, an analyst at Kingdom Securities, referring to the mall that was attacked. Security worries are nothing new in Kenya and the country is unlikely to see long-term investors pull money out after the deadly attack, analysts say. Kenyan shares had rallied to a three-week high on Friday due to strong offshore demand after the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise decision last week to delay winding down its stimulus programme, brokers said. In the secondary bond market, debt worth 500 million shillings was traded, down from 700 billion on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Catherine Evans)