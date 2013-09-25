* Shilling expected to gain on bond inflows * Tight shilling liquidity seen lifting shilling * Shilling recover has foreign investors returns (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Sept 25 The Kenyan shilling firmed on Wednesday in anticipation that an oversubscribed 12-year infrastructure bond sale will increase dollar inflows into an illiquid shilling market, while shares recouped loses in the last two sessions. The shilling was posted at 87.10/30 per dollar by the 1300 GMT market close, stronger than Tuesday's close of 87.30/50. "The shilling might continue strengthening due to the tight liquidity and also (dollar) inflows expected after the auction," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. As expected, the bond was oversubscribed and paid a weighted average yield of 12.363 percent. Tight liquidity due to tax payments by companies to the government last week has helped the shilling withstand the shock of an Islamist militant attack on a Nairobi mall that killed at least 67 people. The weighted average interbank lending rate rose for the 11th straight session to 8.6198 percent on Tuesday, from 8.4075 percent on Monday. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index gained 0.3 percent to 4,746.70 points. The index had slipped in the last two session as foreign investors reacted to the Islamist militant attack on a mall in the capital. Standard Investment Bank said on a daily note foreign investors accounted for 61 percent of Wednesday's trade. Safaricom, east Africa's biggest telecoms firm and one of the bourse's most traded stocks, climbed 1.8 percent to 8.40 shillings a share, while Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's largest bank by assets, rose 2.2 percent to 46 shillings. In the secondary bond market, debt worth 913 million shillings was traded, down from 1.66 billion on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.4 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia; editing by Ron Askew)