* Liquidity tightens due to tea bonus payments * Shilling seen firmer on tighter liquidity * Carbacid soars on higher dividend, bonus issue (Adds market close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 23 The Kenyan shilling was steady on Wednesday, underpinned by tightening liquidity in the money markets, while gas firm Carbacid led stocks higher on stronger dividends. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks posted the shilling at 84.70/80 to the dollar, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 84.70/90. Traders said liquidity had tightened due to this week's annual payments of bonuses worth 51.3 billion shillings ($605.7 million) to tea farmers. Tea bonuses, usually paid to small-scale farmers in mid-October, shift liquidity to a few big banks used for disbursements, leaving other banks with little liquidity. Tight liquidity supports the local currency by making it slightly more expensive for banks to hold long dollar positions. The weighted average interbank rate rose to 11.1241 percent on Tuesday from 11.0672 percent previously, having risen gradually from 6.9383 on Sept.17. Traders said they expected the shilling to firm towards a four-month high of 84.50, last touched on Oct. 8, before the end of this week if liquidity remained tight. "I don't think it will improve soon because on Monday we expect 16 billion shillings to go out in bond payments," said Nahashon Mungai, a trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. Payments for a 12-year infrastructure bond auctioned this month are due on Oct. 28. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index edged up 0.2 percent to 4,953.84 points, while the Nairobi All Share Index gained 0.4 percent to 131.56 points. Shares in Carbacid soared 58.6 percent to 230 shillings, a day after it said it would carry out a one for every two bonus share issue and share split as it reported a 19 percent rise in full-year pretax profit to 635 million shillings. "Investors are looking to cash in on that (bonus) and a total dividend of 6 shillings," said Daniel Kuyoh, an analyst at Kingdom Securities. Carbacid paid a dividend of 5 shillings a share last year. In the debt market, the yield on the 364-day Treasury bills rose to 10.830 percent at auction, from 10.792 percent last week, while that on the 182-day bills climbed to 10.487 percent from 10.453 percent, on low demand. In the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 872 million shillings were traded, down from 895 million shillings traded on Tuesday. ($1 = 84.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and Alison Williams)