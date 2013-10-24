* Shilling seen firmer on Tightening liquidity * Traders say central bank targeting inflation (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 24 Tightening liquidity in Kenyan money markets supported the shilling on Thursday, with traders expecting the currency to firm slightly in coming sessions. Shares ended flat. By close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.70/80, the same level it closed at on Wednesday. "There is very little pressure ... due to lack of liquidity. The shilling could easily touch 84.50," said a trader at one commercial bank. Heavy demand for Kenyan government debt as well as equities from offshore and local investors in recent weeks has drained shillings from the market. Payment of annual bonuses to tea farmers this week has also increased the tightness. The weighted average interbank rate rose to 11.1706 percent on Wednesday from 11.1241 percent on Tuesday, having risen gradually from 6.9383 on Sept. 17. Traders said the central bank, which last intervened in the repo market on Sept. 13, was staying out of the market to keep interest rates high and tame rising inflation. Kenya's year-on-year inflation rose for the fourth straight month to 8.29 percent in September from 6.67 percent in August. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 share index slipped 0.1 percent to 4,949.65 points. Shares in gas firm Carbacid led the losses, down 6.5 percent to 215 shillings each as it corrected by from a 59 percent the previous session after it announced a higher dividend and one for two bonus. In the debt market, the yield on benchmark 91-day Treasury bills rose to 9.943 percent at auction on Thursday, from 9.792 percent at last week's sale. On the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 1.62 billion shillings were traded, double Wednesday 's trade. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by George Obulutsa)