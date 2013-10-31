* Lower inflation cuts chance of an interest rate hike
* Shilling seen supported at 85.50 on tight liquidity
* Safaricom hits new high on half-year earnings bet
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Oct 31 The Kenyan shilling
weakened on Thursday after annual inflation slowed in October,
reducing the chances of a rise in interest rates at a central
bank policy meeting next week.
Shares rose for the second straight session on high volume,
led by Safaricom, the leading telecoms provider in the
country and most traded stock on the bourse.
Year-on-year inflation fell to 7.76 percent in
October from 8.29 percent the previous month, the government
said earlier on Thursday.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 85.20/40 per dollar, 0.2 percent weaker than
Wednesday's close of 85.10/20.
"Traders are now discounting any chance of a rate increase
when the MPC (monetary policy committee) meets," said Nahashon
Mungai, a trader at Kenya Commercial Bank.
"There was a knee-jerk reaction after the data came out,
driving the shilling weaker."
Traders said importers from the energy sector were also
buying dollars, putting more pressure on the shilling, but the
local currency support was at 85.50 to the dollar since
liquidity was still tight in the money markets.
At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark index
gained 0.4 percent to 4,992.88 points.
"The prices are backing seasonal earnings," said Brenda
Kithinji, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank.
"People expect that with inflation coming down interest
rates could also come down and that would have a good impact on
the stock market."
Shares in east Africa's biggest telecoms firm Safaricom rose
2.2 percent to 9.45 shillings a share as investors bet it will
post higher half-year earnings next week. The stock touched a
new all-time high of 9.70 during the session.
In the debt market, the yield on benchmark 91-day Treasury
bills rose to 9.984 percent at auction on Thursday, from 9.943
percent at last week's sale.
On the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 4.5
billion shillings ($52.91 million) were traded, down from 7.2
billion on Wednesday.
