* Lower inflation cuts chance of an interest rate hike * Shilling seen supported at 85.50 on tight liquidity * Safaricom hits new high on half-year earnings bet (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 31 The Kenyan shilling weakened on Thursday after annual inflation slowed in October, reducing the chances of a rise in interest rates at a central bank policy meeting next week. Shares rose for the second straight session on high volume, led by Safaricom, the leading telecoms provider in the country and most traded stock on the bourse. Year-on-year inflation fell to 7.76 percent in October from 8.29 percent the previous month, the government said earlier on Thursday. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.20/40 per dollar, 0.2 percent weaker than Wednesday's close of 85.10/20. "Traders are now discounting any chance of a rate increase when the MPC (monetary policy committee) meets," said Nahashon Mungai, a trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. "There was a knee-jerk reaction after the data came out, driving the shilling weaker." Traders said importers from the energy sector were also buying dollars, putting more pressure on the shilling, but the local currency support was at 85.50 to the dollar since liquidity was still tight in the money markets. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark index gained 0.4 percent to 4,992.88 points. "The prices are backing seasonal earnings," said Brenda Kithinji, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank. "People expect that with inflation coming down interest rates could also come down and that would have a good impact on the stock market." Shares in east Africa's biggest telecoms firm Safaricom rose 2.2 percent to 9.45 shillings a share as investors bet it will post higher half-year earnings next week. The stock touched a new all-time high of 9.70 during the session. In the debt market, the yield on benchmark 91-day Treasury bills rose to 9.984 percent at auction on Thursday, from 9.943 percent at last week's sale. On the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 4.5 billion shillings ($52.91 million) were traded, down from 7.2 billion on Wednesday. ($1 = 85.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia)