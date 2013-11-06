* Safaricom H1 earnings beat market expectations * Kenya Airways shares jump on earnings bet * Tight liquidity seen supporting shilling By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Nov 6 Kenyan main share index rose on Wednesday, pushed up by telecoms operator Safaricom which reported better-than-expected results, while the shilling held steady in tight supply. The benchmark NSE-20 share index rose 0.7 percent to 4,990.24 points. Safaricom, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone , closed 0.5 percent up at 9.70 shillings and accounted for 78 percent of all the shares traded on the Nairobi bourse on Wednesday. Analysts said investors bought Safaricom shares, now up 91 percent this year, after it posted a 38 percent jump in half-year profits and said it was raising its full-year guidance for free cash flow. "Safaricom's performance was larger than what the market had expected. People are jumping on that bandwagon," said analyst Daniel Kuyoh of Kingdom Securities. The share price of Kenya Airways, one of Africa's leading airlines, jumped 7.1 percent to 11.30 shillings as investors bet its half-year results, which are announced next week, would be an improvement on the same period in 2012. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling was posted at 85.25/45 per dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, the same level it closed at on Tuesday Traders said tight supply of the currency in the money markets had made it expensive for banks to hold long dollar positions. They said annual tea bonus payments over the last two weeks had concentrated shilling supply at a few commercial banks, pushing interest rates on the interbank market higher. "There is some imbalance in the money markets. There is also no real demand (for dollars)," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation. Central bank data showed overnight interbank lending rates rose to 12.0688 percent on Tuesday from 11.8354 percent on Monday. The bank noted a "skewed distribution of liquidity" in a statement that followed a monetary policy committee meeting on Tuesday. It injected 7 billion shillings ($82.04 million) into the money markets using reverse repos on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates .................................Local contributors ......................Central Bank of Kenya Index ....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields .................Central bank open market operations ........................Horizontal repo transactions , ...............Daily interbank lending rate ............................Kenya Bond pricing .................Real time Africa economic data ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ..........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: