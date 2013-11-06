* Safaricom H1 earnings beat market expectations
* Kenya Airways shares jump on earnings bet
* Tight liquidity seen supporting shilling
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Nov 6 Kenyan main share index
rose on Wednesday, pushed up by telecoms operator Safaricom
which reported better-than-expected results, while the
shilling held steady in tight supply.
The benchmark NSE-20 share index rose 0.7 percent to
4,990.24 points.
Safaricom, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone
, closed 0.5 percent up at 9.70 shillings and accounted
for 78 percent of all the shares traded on the Nairobi bourse on
Wednesday.
Analysts said investors bought Safaricom shares, now up 91
percent this year, after it posted a 38 percent jump in
half-year profits and said it was raising its full-year guidance
for free cash flow.
"Safaricom's performance was larger than what the market had
expected. People are jumping on that bandwagon," said analyst
Daniel Kuyoh of Kingdom Securities.
The share price of Kenya Airways, one of Africa's
leading airlines, jumped 7.1 percent to 11.30 shillings as
investors bet its half-year results, which are announced next
week, would be an improvement on the same period in 2012.
On the foreign exchange market, the shilling was posted at
85.25/45 per dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, the same level
it closed at on Tuesday
Traders said tight supply of the currency in the money
markets had made it expensive for banks to hold long dollar
positions.
They said annual tea bonus payments over the last two weeks
had concentrated shilling supply at a few commercial banks,
pushing interest rates on the interbank market higher.
"There is some imbalance in the money markets. There is also
no real demand (for dollars)," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at
African Banking Corporation.
Central bank data showed overnight interbank lending rates
rose to 12.0688 percent on Tuesday from 11.8354 percent on
Monday.
The bank noted a "skewed distribution of liquidity" in a
statement that followed a monetary policy committee meeting on
Tuesday. It injected 7 billion shillings ($82.04 million) into
the money markets using reverse repos on Wednesday.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
.................................Local contributors
......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
.................Central bank open market operations
........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ...............Daily interbank lending rate
............................Kenya Bond pricing
.................Real time Africa economic data ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
..........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES: