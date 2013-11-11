* Increased liquidity pushes shilling lower
* Main share index nears seven-month high
(Adds markets close, stocks, bonds)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Nov 11 The Kenyan shilling eased
against the dollar on Monday after the central bank used reverse
repurchase agreements to inject liquidity into money markets,
while the main share index closed near a seven-month high.
At 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
85.70/80 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of
85.50/70. The shilling touched 85.75/85 earlier in the session
before correcting, traders said.
The central bank injected 9.28 billion shillings into the
market at a weighted average rate of 12.469 percent. It had
intended to inject 15 billion shillings.
"When they did the injection, I think that's when the
currency depreciated, but it has corrected a bit (since then),"
said a trader at one commercial bank.
Adding shilling liquidity to the market makes it relatively
cheaper to hold on to long dollar positions.
Last week, the bank pumped in a total of 21.5 billion
shillings after the overnight borrowing rate in the interbank
market kept creeping upwards. The rate rose to 12.8799 percent
on Friday from 12.7006 percent previously.
Technical charts showed the shilling's support at
85.85-86.10, with failure to break that level pointing to a
firmer move towards 84.50 per dollar.
SAFARICOM SHARES UP
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE 20-Share
Index gained 8.11 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at
5,027.28 points, up from Friday's close of 5,019.18 points.
The last time the index closed at Monday's level was on
April 11, when it hit 5,027.90 points. The index is 21.6 percent
higher in the year to date.
Moving the index higher were shares in telecoms firm
Safaricom, which closed 0.5 percent higher at 9.80
shillings after rallying 1.5 percent earlier in the session to
hit 9.90 shillings.
Last week, Safaricom reported a 38.2 percent rise in profit
before tax to 15.9 billion shillings ($185.86 million) for the
six-month period to September.
"People are still digesting the first half results that they
announced the other day, which were better than expected. And
the opportunity that the company holds in data, fibre and
M-Pesa. There is a lot of growth potential that the company
still has," said Joy Migongo, research analyst at Kestrel
Capital.
Kenya Airways closed down 0.77 percent at 12.85
shillings after surging 2.6 percent to touch 13.30 shillings
earlier in the session before correcting.
"They released their operating statistics. They were good.
They're flat passenger numbers, but I think they're better than
the last time they issued statistics," Migongo said, adding that
investors hoped for good earnings results later this week.
On the bond market, government bonds valued at 1.21 billion
shillings were traded, down from 1.55 billion on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James
Macharia and Gareth Jones)