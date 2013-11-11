* Increased liquidity pushes shilling lower * Main share index nears seven-month high (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Nov 11 The Kenyan shilling eased against the dollar on Monday after the central bank used reverse repurchase agreements to inject liquidity into money markets, while the main share index closed near a seven-month high. At 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.70/80 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 85.50/70. The shilling touched 85.75/85 earlier in the session before correcting, traders said. The central bank injected 9.28 billion shillings into the market at a weighted average rate of 12.469 percent. It had intended to inject 15 billion shillings. "When they did the injection, I think that's when the currency depreciated, but it has corrected a bit (since then)," said a trader at one commercial bank. Adding shilling liquidity to the market makes it relatively cheaper to hold on to long dollar positions. Last week, the bank pumped in a total of 21.5 billion shillings after the overnight borrowing rate in the interbank market kept creeping upwards. The rate rose to 12.8799 percent on Friday from 12.7006 percent previously. Technical charts showed the shilling's support at 85.85-86.10, with failure to break that level pointing to a firmer move towards 84.50 per dollar. SAFARICOM SHARES UP On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE 20-Share Index gained 8.11 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 5,027.28 points, up from Friday's close of 5,019.18 points. The last time the index closed at Monday's level was on April 11, when it hit 5,027.90 points. The index is 21.6 percent higher in the year to date. Moving the index higher were shares in telecoms firm Safaricom, which closed 0.5 percent higher at 9.80 shillings after rallying 1.5 percent earlier in the session to hit 9.90 shillings. Last week, Safaricom reported a 38.2 percent rise in profit before tax to 15.9 billion shillings ($185.86 million) for the six-month period to September. "People are still digesting the first half results that they announced the other day, which were better than expected. And the opportunity that the company holds in data, fibre and M-Pesa. There is a lot of growth potential that the company still has," said Joy Migongo, research analyst at Kestrel Capital. Kenya Airways closed down 0.77 percent at 12.85 shillings after surging 2.6 percent to touch 13.30 shillings earlier in the session before correcting. "They released their operating statistics. They were good. They're flat passenger numbers, but I think they're better than the last time they issued statistics," Migongo said, adding that investors hoped for good earnings results later this week. On the bond market, government bonds valued at 1.21 billion shillings were traded, down from 1.55 billion on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia and Gareth Jones)