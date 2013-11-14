* Shilling bounces back on tea, service sector inflows
* Foreign investors target Safaricom
(Adds stocks, bonds, market close)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Nov 14 Importers' dollar demand
weakened the Kenyan shilling on Thursday before greenback
inflows from the tea and service sectors helped the local
currency claw back losses, traders said.
At the 1300 GMT close of trading, commercial banks quoted
the shilling at 86.30/50, barely moved from Wednesday's close of
86.35/45. It fell as low as 86.50/70 mid session.
"(It was due to) panic buying by importers in the morning,
not any particular sector, but we have seen good flows from the
service sector, the agriculture sector," said a senior trader at
one commercial bank.
The shilling has shed 1 percent since Nov. 7 when the
central bank first injected liquidity into the money market to
ease a squeeze on the shilling. The tight supply of shillings
had sent overnight lending rates surging into double digits.
The rate sunk to 10.4167 percent on Wednesday from 11.8444
percent in the previous session, making it cheaper for banks to
cover their short dollar positions.
"If it convincingly breaches the 86.50 level and we end the
week below that, it could weaken towards 87.00," said Ignatius
Chicha, treasurer at Citibank Kenya.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index crept up 3.94 points to end at 5,030.76, leaving
it hovering around a level last hit in July 2008.
Helping push the index up were shares in telecoms operator
Safaricom, which closed up 0.5 percent at 9.85
shillings. It touched 9.95 shillings earlier in the session.
"Foreign appetite on that counter is still strong. All the
fundamentals on that counter and growth options are still
positive and strong," said Ronald Lugalia, analyst at Afrika
Investment Bank.
Safaricom, which is typically the most traded on the stock
exchange, posted a 38 percent rise in profit before tax for the
first half of its financial year to September of 15.9 billion
shillings ($185.86 million).
On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.12
billion shillings were traded, up slight from 1.10 billion
shillings on Wednesday.
At a primary sale on Thursday, the weighted average yield on
the benchmark 91-day Treasury bill edged lower to 9.979 percent
from 9.999 percent last week.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
(Addtional reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard
Lough)