By Drazen Jorgic

NAIROBI Nov 19 The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, as investors bought the local currency ahead of a Treasury bond auction this week, while shares retreated from a five-year high.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks posted the shilling at 86.25/35 to the dollar, stronger than Monday's closing level of 85.45/55. The shilling has been largely stable over the past year.

"Liquidity was quite tight today so (market players) didn't have cash to fund their dollar positions," said Sheikh Mehran, a senior trader at KCB Bank. "People were buying shillings to fund the bond positions."

The central bank will auction up to 10 billion shillings ($116 million) worth of five-year bonds on Wednesday.

Overnight rates on the shilling dropped to 9.4041 percent on Monday from 13.30 percent a week ago, aided partly by a central bank move to inject liquidity using reverse repurchase agreements.

Kenya's benchmark NSE-20 share index, which is up about 23 percent this year, retreated from a five-year high reached on Monday, dipping 0.1 percent to 5,052.63.

Rapid economic growth and bright prospects for company earnings in several east African countries have drawn more investors into Kenyan stocks in recent weeks.

Shares of the country's biggest telecoms firm, Safaricom , which is also the stock market's biggest company by market capitalisation, inched 0.5 percent higher with 8 million shares changing hands, roughly a third of the entire market volume.

In the debt market, bonds worth 389 million shillings were traded, down from 401 million shillings worth of debt traded in Friday's session.

($1 = 86.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Additional reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Edmund Blair and Susan Fenton)