* Shilling has further to weaken, charts show * Blue chip share index up 23 pct this year * Safaricom extends gains (Adds market close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Nov 25 The Kenyan shilling weakened a touch on Monday, driven by expected rising demand for the dollar from the energy, telecoms and manufacturing sectors ahead of the holiday season, traders said. Kenya's benchmark NSE-20 Share Index closed at a new five-year high as Safaricom, the country's largest telecoms firm, extended gains driven by higher earnings and expectations it will raise its dividend after posting a rise in cash flow. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.60/80 to the dollar against Friday's close of 86.60/70, having touched 86.80/90 earlier in the session. "The dip was some dollar-selling, but the demand is still there. It's an indication that people are still looking to buy," said Peter Mutuku, head of trading at Bank of Africa. Traders expected the shilling to maintain its weakening trend in the coming days as importers stockpile the U.S. currency ahead of the December holiday season. "There's some good corporate demand on the cards: energy, telecoms, manufacturing. Most corporates are buying at this time," said Sheikh Mehran, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. The shilling has weakened by 0.6 percent against the dollar this year. It has technical support at 87.20. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index closed up 14.16 points, or 0.28 percent, at 5,068.36, a level it last touched on July 15, 2008. The index has rallied 23 percent in 2013, buoyed by an improved economic outlook after a smooth presidential vote in March and the inflow of foreign cash as the Federal Reserve holds back from winding down its stimulus, which has sent cheap money flooding emerging and frontier markets. Safaricom closed up 1.9 percent at 10.95 shillings after surging as much as 2.8 percent to 11.05 earlier in the session. "We have a "buy" at a target price of 11.63 shillings," Timothy Wambu, head of research at NIC Securities, said. Earlier this month, Safaricom posted a 38 percent rise in pre-tax profits for the first half of its financial year and said it was raising its full-year guidance for free cash flow. On any given day, Safaricom's shares are typically the most actively traded on the bourse. The best-performing stock was financial services firm British American, which is not in the NSE-20 Share Index. It closed up 11.7 percent at 14.75 shillings, after rocketing 21 percent at one point after the company announced plans to buy a 99 percent stake in another local firm, Real Insurance, to expand into new areas. "But we must also remember that a huge chunk of their profit comes from investment income and with the NSE performing well year to date, this should boost full-year performance," Wambu said. Shares in British American, which has also announced plans to acquire a 25 percent stake in a real estate company and build a shopping mall, have surged 152 percent this year. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 865.3 million shillings ($9.99 million) were traded, up from 335.9 million traded on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough and Susan Fenton)