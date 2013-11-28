* Main share index continues rally, at new five-year high
* Shilling steady, seen weaker
(Adds stocks, markets close, bonds)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Nov 28 Kenya's main stock exchange's
main share index closed at a new five-year high on Thursday
buoyed by bank shares that are still attractive following a
string of improved nine-month earnings, while the shilling
held steady against the dollar.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange main NSE-20 Share Index
closed 11.47 points, or 0.22 percent, higher at
5,137.21 points, a fresh five year high near the 5,158.81 points
it closed on July 3, 2008.
Helping the index higher were Equity Bank and
Co-operative Bank, which analysts say were still
riding on their improved nine-month earnings results reported
earlier this month. [ID:nL5N0IP0A3
"(They are still trading) based on the nine-month results,"
said Kuria Kamau, analyst at Kestrel Capital.
Equity bank closed up 0.71 percent at 35.50 shillings after
jumping 1.4 percent to hit 35.75 shillings earlier in the
session.
Cooperative bank ended the day 0.25 percent higher at 18.65
shillings after rising 1 percent to 18.80 earlier in the day.
The shilling was flat as the market waited for November
inflation data due out on Friday, that would give a clue on the
direction of the benchmark lending rate.
At close of trade at 1300 GMT commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 87.00/10 per dollar, unchanged from Thursday's
close.
Under pressure from a surge in dollar demand last week, the
currency weakened past its key support level of 86.50 to the
dollar amid improved liquidity in the money markets that made it
slightly cheaper for banks to fund dollar positions.
"We expect a slight dip in inflation," said Nahashon Mungai,
a trader at KCB Bank, adding that could cause the shilling to
remain soft, as it indicates dollar funding will continue to be
within reach.
The year-on-year inflation rate fell to 7.76
percent in October after a big jump in the previous month due to
the effects of a new law on sales tax.
Some traders said they expected demand for dollars to come
from the energy sector as the month drew to a close, putting the
shilling on a weakening path.
On the secondary market, government bonds worth 1.5 billion
shillings ($17.24 million) were traded, up from 725 million
shillings a day before.
The weighted average yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury
bills fell to 9.760 percent from 9.816 percent last week at a
primary auction, the central bank said.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
($1 = 87.0000 Kenyan shillings)
(Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James
Macharia; editing by Ron Askew)