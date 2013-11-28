* Main share index continues rally, at new five-year high * Shilling steady, seen weaker (Adds stocks, markets close, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Nov 28 Kenya's main stock exchange's main share index closed at a new five-year high on Thursday buoyed by bank shares that are still attractive following a string of improved nine-month earnings, while the shilling held steady against the dollar. The Nairobi Securities Exchange main NSE-20 Share Index closed 11.47 points, or 0.22 percent, higher at 5,137.21 points, a fresh five year high near the 5,158.81 points it closed on July 3, 2008. Helping the index higher were Equity Bank and Co-operative Bank, which analysts say were still riding on their improved nine-month earnings results reported earlier this month. [ID:nL5N0IP0A3 "(They are still trading) based on the nine-month results," said Kuria Kamau, analyst at Kestrel Capital. Equity bank closed up 0.71 percent at 35.50 shillings after jumping 1.4 percent to hit 35.75 shillings earlier in the session. Cooperative bank ended the day 0.25 percent higher at 18.65 shillings after rising 1 percent to 18.80 earlier in the day. The shilling was flat as the market waited for November inflation data due out on Friday, that would give a clue on the direction of the benchmark lending rate. At close of trade at 1300 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.00/10 per dollar, unchanged from Thursday's close. Under pressure from a surge in dollar demand last week, the currency weakened past its key support level of 86.50 to the dollar amid improved liquidity in the money markets that made it slightly cheaper for banks to fund dollar positions. "We expect a slight dip in inflation," said Nahashon Mungai, a trader at KCB Bank, adding that could cause the shilling to remain soft, as it indicates dollar funding will continue to be within reach. The year-on-year inflation rate fell to 7.76 percent in October after a big jump in the previous month due to the effects of a new law on sales tax. Some traders said they expected demand for dollars to come from the energy sector as the month drew to a close, putting the shilling on a weakening path. On the secondary market, government bonds worth 1.5 billion shillings ($17.24 million) were traded, up from 725 million shillings a day before. The weighted average yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury bills fell to 9.760 percent from 9.816 percent last week at a primary auction, the central bank said. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia; editing by Ron Askew)