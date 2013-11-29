(Adds closing rate, shares) NAIROBI, Nov 29 Kenya's shilling firmed on Friday after banks unwound long dollar positions, while the stock market fell after six straight sessions that had sent it to a five-year high. At the close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.45/65 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 87.00/10, hovering near the two-month low of 87.20 it reached on Sept 27. Traders had earlier on Friday expected the shilling to trade in an 86.60 to 87.20 range. However, they became jittery about holding long dollar positions after the central bank made a round of calls to banks enquiring why the shilling was weakening, traders said. No one at the central bank was available to comment. "Everybody was trying to be the first one to sell. The market was a bit jittery the central bank would sell dollars," said Ignatius Chicha, treasurer at Citibank Kenya. The overnight borrowing rate had tumbled this week, causing the shilling to weaken as banks found it slightly easier to fund long dollar positions. Kenya's main share index eased off the new five-year high it hit on Thursday in light trading as U.S. financial markets had a half-day session on Friday after closing for the Thanksgiving holiday. "It shows how strong a role foreigners have on our market," said Augustine Misoka, a trader at Sterling Investment Bank. Shares favoured by foreign investors, including telecoms and insurance stocks led losses on the stock market. Bourse heavyweight and telecoms operator Safaricom fell 2.27 percent to close at 10.80 shillings a share on light volume of 87 million shares, while insurer and diversified financial services firm British American fell 9.8 percent to 14.25 per share. Investors nibbled at other equities, but overall the Nairobi Securities Exchange main NSE-20 Share Index closed 36.33 points or 0.70 percent lower at 5100.88 points. ..........................Shilling spot rates ....................Shilling forward rates ......................Cross rates .................................Local contributors ......................Central Bank of Kenya Index ....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ..............Treasury bill yields .................Central bank open market operations ........................Horizontal repo transactions , ...............Daily interbank lending rate ............................Kenya Bond pricing .................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ..........................African economic news ................................NSE-20 Share Index ................................NSE All Share Index ..........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index ......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Catherine Evans)