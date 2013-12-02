* Main share index down 0.55 percent * Shillings ends session weaker (Adds stocks, bonds, market close) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Dec 2 Kenya's shilling eased on Monday, undermined by importer demand and banks buying dollars to cover their short positions. Bank shares dragged down the stock exchange's main share index. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.75/85 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 86.45/65. The shilling lost 3 percent in the five weeks to the end of November as a liquidity crunch eased and importers stockpiled goods before the December holidays. It firmed on Friday when banks unwound long dollar positions, after the central bank began asking why the shilling was falling, prompting speculation the regulator was preparing to sell dollars. "The people who had oversold (the dollar) at around 87 level, now they are buying back," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. Traders said they expect the shilling to trade in the 86.00 to 87.00 range in coming days. The weighted average interbank lending rate fell to 9.3020 percent on Friday from 9.5762 percent a day before. Rising liquidity makes it cheaper to hold long dollar positions. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index lost 28.01 points, falling 0.55 percent to 5,072.87 points. Stock analysts said the index was dragged lower by banking stocks as some investors took profit. "There are investors who are profit-taking and we will see this trend continuing in the month of December as people prepare for the holidays to spend. We will see quite a number of investors taking cash positions," said Daniel Kuyoh, a research analyst at Kingdom Securities. "We'll probably experience quite some sell-off in this month." Banks that ended lower included Equity Bank, which closed down 1.4 percent at 35.00 shillings per share, and Kenya Commercial Bank, down 2.6 percent to 46.75 shillings. Standard Chartered Bank fell 1.9 percent to end at 310.00 shillings. In the debt market, government bonds worth 412.7 million shillings were traded, down from 1.51 billion shillings traded on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Larry King)