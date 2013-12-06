* Stocks continue their slide * Shilling marginally weaker (Adds markets close, stocks, bond) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Dec 6 The Kenyan shilling weakened marginally on Friday due to demand for dollars from the energy sector, while the main share index closed lower for a third day. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index closed 0.6 percent lower at 4,976.77 points. Brokers said blue chip companies like Equity Bank, KCB Bank and East African Breweries, which gained strongly during the rally, were the main focus of profit-taking for a second day. "People are just cashing in on their realised gains for the close of the year. So I think that's a trend that's happening. It should continue for the next one or two weeks," Maureen Kirigua, research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank, said. Equity bank was down by 1.5 percent to close at 33.50 shillings per share while KCB ended 1.1 percent lower at 45.00 shillings. East African Breweries shed 3.2 percent to end the day at 301 shillings. In the foreign exchange market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.55/65 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT close of trade, from Thursday's close of 86.50/70. Traders said the shilling's direction will depend on what action the central bank takes in the market. On Friday, the bank mopped up 6.95 billion shillings using repurchase agreements at a weighted average rate of 8.068 percent. It had sought to mop up 10 billion shillings in excess liquidity. "I think the key event will be the central bank's continued presence in the repo market. As long as they continue to mop up, that should help the shilling," said Joshua Anene, trader at Commercial Bank of Africa. Removing excess liquidity from the market drives down short-term interest rates, making it relatively more expensive to hold onto long dollar positions, which in turn helps the shilling strengthen. Traders said the shilling could trade in the 86.25 to 87.00 range in coming days. The shilling is 0.4 percent weaker than the dollar in the year to date. On the secondary debt market, government bonds valued at 674 million shillings were traded, down from 903.4 million shillings a day before. KES=> ..........................Shilling spot rates ....................Shilling forward rates ......................Cross rates .................................Local contributors ......................Central Bank of Kenya Index ....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ..............Treasury bill yields .................Central bank open market operations ........................Horizontal repo transactions , ...............Daily interbank lending rate ............................Kenya Bond pricing .................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ..........................African economic news ................................NSE-20 Share Index ................................NSE All Share Index ..........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index ......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)