* Main share index closes lower for third straight day * Shilling eases, weakness seen limited (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Jan 29 The Kenyan shilling eased slightly on Wednesday and traders said they expected it to trade in a narrow band, while the stock exchange's main index closed lower for a third straight session. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.05/15 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 85.95/86.05. During the day, the shilling weakened to a low 86.20/30 during the session, a level it last approached in mid-January. "(There is) quite a bit of (dollar) demand as we finish off this month," Eric Gathecha, a trader at I&M Bank, said. Any further weakening was expected to be kept in check by tight shilling liquidity. That makes it slightly more costly for banks to fund long dollar positions, which helps strengthen the local currency. The weighted average interbank lending rate rose to 10.5393 percent on Tuesday from 10.2298 percent a day earlier. "We don't expect much movement because the market is very tight on the Kenya shilling," said Sheikh Mehran, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in a range of 85.70 to 86.20 in coming days. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index fell 44.86 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,015.67 points, driven by profit-taking. The NSE-20 Index gained 3.9 percent in the first three weeks of the year, largely propelled by telecoms firm Safaricom . Expectations of improved earnings lifted Safaricom to a record high of 12.80 shillings on Friday. It ended Wednesday's session 1.7 percent lower at 11.85 shillings. "Substantively, between the beginning of the year and last week we have had a very good run, so there is a possibility it could be a bit of a profit-taking," Eric Musau, research analyst at Standard Investment Bank, said. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 3.78 billion shillings were traded, compared with 3.37 billion shillings traded a day before. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Larry King)