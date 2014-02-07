* Currency market awaits dollar demand * Shares to reflect local factors next week (Adds shares, closing rate) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, Feb 7 The Kenyan shilling was little changed on Friday while the main share index edged down as it felt the effects of the emerging-market sell-off. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the shilling at 86.00/10 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day's close. Market participants said the shilling was likely to be hemmed into a tight band of 85.80-86.30 until importers started to order more dollars. "There is pretty weak demand and everybody is looking for lower levels to start putting in their hedges," said a trader with a leading commercial bank. In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index slipped by a quarter of a percentage point to close at 4,831.80 points, mainly because of losses in national carrier Kenya Airways and telecoms firm Safaricom. Shares in both fell by almost a percentage point to close at 11.85 shillings each. Retailer Uchumi Supermarkets dropped 1.4 percent to close at 17.75 shillings. Market participants blamed the decline on the recent selloff in emerging markets. Attention may shift next week to local factors like corporate earnings, they said. "We are expecting it to normalise. The effect of the emerging-market selloff will have levelled out," said Daniel Kuyoh, a research analyst at Kingdom Securities. In the debt market, bonds worth 1.05 billion shillings were traded during the session, close to the volume of 1.06 billion shillings worth of bonds traded in the previous session. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by George Obulutsa, Larry King)