* Main share index up slightly, lifted by bank stocks * Shilling ends session weaker as dollar demand rises (Adds stocks, bonds, market close) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Feb 12 The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, undermined by corporate demand for greenbacks. Stocks gained, led by banks. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.25/35 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 86.15/25. "There was some corporate demand that pushed it up, and lack of any dollar inflows into the market," said Sheikh Mehran, a senior trader at KCB Bank Group. "It was just corporate buying that made interbank players cover short positions." The currency of east Africa's biggest economy has been stuck in a rut amid sluggish corporate demand for dollars. It bucked the trend among major African currencies like the Ghanaian cedi and the South African rand, which came under immense pressure during the recent emerging-market sell-off. Chris Muiga, a trader at National Bank, said the shilling would be supported by dollar inflows from agricultural exporters for the rest of the week, keeping it within its recent range. "We will stay in the comfort zone until fresh factors emerge," he said. Traders said the shilling was also under pressure from increased liquidity in the money markets. The weighted average interbank lending rate eased to 9.2185 percent on Tuesday from 11.8514 percent at the end of January. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index closed 8.86 points, or 0.2 percent, higher at 4,842.22 points. Banking stocks led the index, as investors anticipated banks would report improved earnings for 2013. Kenya Commercial Bank rose 0.6 percent to 45.00 shillings. Co-operative Bank ended 1.7 percent higher at 17.90 shillings. "Banks continued moving higher. This week we started seeing local investors buying into the banks a bit, and that momentum picked up yesterday. I guess a bit of speculation ahead of the numbers being released," said Eric Musau, a research analyst at Standard Investment Bank. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 393.3 million shillings were traded, from 1.02 billion shillings traded on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Larry King)