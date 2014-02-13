* Stocks edge down in slow trade * Shilling eases due to corporate demand (Adds stocks, bonds, markets close) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Feb 12 The Kenyan shilling eased on Thursday as demand for dollars grew from commercial banks and corporate clients while overnight lending rates fell. The stock exchange's main index slipped lower. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.30/40 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 86.25/35. It had earlier weakened to touch 86.55/65. "It's due to mild corporate demand that is setting in. It's also a result of overnight rates plummeting," a senior trader at one commercial bank said. The weighted average interbank lending rate fell to 8.3316 percent on Wednesday from 9.2185 percent a day before, pointing to increased liquidity in the money markets. Traders said they expected the shilling, which has gained 0.27 percent against the dollar since the start of the year, to come under more pressure in coming sessions. "A surge in mid-month corporate demand should see the home unit weaken further," Commercial Bank of Africa said in its market report. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index was down slightly by 2.70 points to close at 4,839.52 points. Analysts said market activity should increase after more commercial banks, which are expected to have healthy 2013 earnings, release their full-year results. "We have seen quite some depressed action. I think once we begin to see more positive results from banks we will see the market pick up," Daniel Kuyoh, a research analyst at Kingdom Securities, said. On the secondary market, government bonds worth 1.25 billion shillings were traded, from 393.3 million shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Larry King)