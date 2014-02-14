* EABL is Kenya's second most capitalised stock * Duty imposed on popular beer hurt EABL sales (Recasts, adds EABL update) By Drazen Jorgic NAIROBI, Feb 14 East African Breweries dragged Kenyan shares lower after reporting disappointing first half profits, while the shilling ended steady. The main share index lost 0.02 percent to 4,787.56 points. East African Breweries, the second-most valuable company on the Nairobi bourse, fell 2.4 percent after reporting an 85 percent decline in the sales volume of Senator Keg beer, one of its main products. Half-year pre-tax profit was up 5 percent. "The market didn't take the results on EABL too well," said Augustine Misoka, a stocks trader at Sterling Investment Bank. EABL, controlled by Britain's Diageo Plc, has been hit by a new duty on Senator Keg, which caters for the lower end of the market. "That really shows that in terms of growth... there might be some slow sales going forward and investors didn't take that very well," Misoka added. The fall in EABL shares was cushioned by a slight rise by Safaricom, the bourse's biggest stock by market capitalisation, which increased 0.8 percent to 11.80 shillings. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling was posted at 86.30/50 per dollar by the 1300 GMT close, compared with Tuesday's close of 86.30/40. Traders said the shilling was expected to strengthen due to dollar inflows from investors interested in buying a 15-year Treasury bond, worth up to 10 billion shillings ($116 million), due to be sold on Feb. 19. "We expect some inflows (due to the bond sale)," John Muli, trader at African Banking Corporation, said. Another trader at a commercial bank said the currency would also get a reprieve from tighter shilling liquidity next week when tax payments to the government are due, rendering central bank liquidity mop-ups unnecessary at the moment. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 175 million shillings were traded, down from 1.25 billion shillings on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by George Obulutsa/Ruth Pitchford)