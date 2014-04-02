* Main share index down, Mumias sugar drags it lower
* Shilling eases slightly, seen supported by mop-up
(Adds markets close, stocks, bonds)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, April 2 Kenya's main share index fell
0.5 percent on Wednesday, dragged lower by shares in Mumias
Sugar, which said it had suspended its chief executive
officer and commercial director. The shilling weakened.
Mumias Sugar closed down 2.9 percent at 3.30 Kenyan
shillings ($0.04). It had recovered from a low of 5.9 percent
earlier in the session, a level it last saw on Feb. 25.
The company's chairman said Mumias's board had asked Chief
Executive Peter Kebati and Commercial Director Paul Murgor to
"step aside" while it investigates the firm's sales and
distribution deals.
"The CEO is a key figure in the business, and if he is
suspended for whatever reason, then definitely that has an
impact. It sends the wrong signal for the stock," said Augustine
Misoka, trader at Sterling Investment Bank.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index
closed down 26.40 points at 4,933.56 points.
At the 1300 GMT close of trade in the currency market,
commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.50/60 to the
dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 86.40/50.
Traders said the currency eased slightly because of demand
for dollars from the energy sector late in the session.
Traders said the central bank's mopping up of excess
shilling liquidity from the money markets was expected to offer
support to the shilling in the coming days.
The Central Bank of Kenya has been regularly intervening in
the money markets to drain excess shilling liquidity in recent
weeks, a trend which traders say should boost the local
currency.
"With CBK mopping up aggressively, the expected trend is for
a strengthening Kenya shilling," Sheikh Mehran, senior trader at
Kenya Commercial Bank, said.
The central bank on Wednesday mopped up 4.1 billion
shillings from the money markets using repurchase agreements.
Traders said they forecast the shilling to trade in the
86.20 to 86.80 range in coming days.
On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 2.16
billion shillings were traded, down from 2.63 billion shillings
on Tuesday.
($1 = 86.3000 Kenyan Shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Drazen Jorgic, Larry
King)