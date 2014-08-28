* Long-term investors buy Centum, Kenya Power shares * Shilling flat after central bank support on Tuesday (Updates shilling rate, stocks closer) NAIROBI, Aug 28 Kenyan shares nudged slightly higher on Thursday driven largely by Centum Investment and Kenya Power, while the shilling was steady for a second day. The benchmark NSE-20 share index added 0.3 percent to close at 5,089.16 points, staying close to seven-month highs reached at the start of this month. Shares in the investment and power companies helped to keep the bourse in positive territory and were largely taken up by foreign investors. "The two shares did well, while most of the market floundered. I think there are long-term players who want to get a foothold in the two companies, which have good prospects," said a Nairobi stocks analyst. Centum's profits soared 24 percent in the year to March, and the company said it would continue its focus on real estate and consumer goods projects in the region. Kenya Power is expected to report a solid set of numbers next month. On Sunday, the power firm said it was aiming for a 36 percent jump in customers, or 1 million new electricity users. In the currency market, commercial banks posted the shilling at 88.35/45 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day's close. Traders said the shilling was underpinned by support from the central bank, which pumped an unspecified amount of dollars into the market on Tuesday, lifting the shilling from 88.80/90, its lowest level since December 2011. "Market activity is dead," said Sheikh Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank. "Corporate demand is on hold because of a stronger shilling after the central bank came in. The interbank is also not short on dollars, so demand and supply is at an equilibrium." Traders said the local currency was expected to trade between 88.20 and 88.50 in coming days, with the central bank showing the market it is willing to intervene to prop it up. The shilling has lost about 2.4 percent against the dollar so far this year. In the debt market, bonds worth 2.93 billion shillings ($32.82 million) were traded, up from 2.85 billion shillings worth of transactions in the previous session. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Alison Williams)