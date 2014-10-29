* Shilling eases after banks buy dollars
* Stocks close higher on bargain hunting
(Updates with shilling and shares closing levels)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Oct 29 Kenya's shilling weakened
slightly on Wednesday as banks bought dollars to cover their
short positions, while bargain-hunters buoyed stocks.
The local currency of East Africa's biggest economy closed
at 89.30/40 to the dollar, from Tuesday's close of 89.25/35.
The shilling had firmed on Tuesday, supported by this week's
announcement of a new sale of a 12-year government bond that
attracted hard currency from offshore investors, traders said.
The central bank had on Tuesday announced an additional sale
of a 20 billion shilling ($220 million) infrastructure bond.
"The bond had a brief impact, but that has fizzled out. For
now the shilling has lost ground due to some interbank dollar
demand, the guys were covering short dollar positions," said
Sheikh Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank.
Mehran said the shilling also weakened after the central
bank said it would not be mopping up excess shilling liquidity
as the market was square, the first time in more than a month
that the bank has stayed out.
The action of mopping up liquidity tends to support the
shilling by making it more costly to hold dollars.
Traders forecast the shilling would trade between 89.10 to
89.50 in the next few days.
"It won't breach the 89.50 resistance level," Mehran said,
referring to the level where the central bank intervened to
support the currency with dollar sales last month.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index rose 22.55 points or 0.43 percent, to close at
5,221.44 points.
Stock analysts said most of the companies on the NSE-20
closed higher, driver by bargain hunters taking advantage of
price declines at the market.
Among the top gainers were investment firms, Centum
Investment Company, which rose 8.3 percent to close at
65 shillings a share, while British American Investments
added 7.3 percent to 29.25 shillings.
Silha Rasugu, research analyst at Genghis Capital, said
following the recent slump, "we were likely to see both
speculative activity and bargain investors picking up shares at
their lows in anticipation of corporate actions coming up" when
the companies report their earnings for the period September.
On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 4.23
billion shillings were traded, up from 4.20 billion shillings on
Tuesday.
