NAIROBI, Feb 16 Kenya's shilling held steady in early trade on Monday amid thin volumes, and was seen trading rangebound in coming days supported by a bond sale. By 0825 GMT, the local currency was trading at 91.50/91.60 to the dollar, unchanged from Friday's close. "Nothing is happening this morning," said one trader at a Nairobi-based commercial bank. The shilling has been gradually weakening against the dollar over the past 12 months, mainly due to Kenya's dented tourism sector where hard currency inflows have dwindled in the wake of Islamist attacks that scared off many visitors. Traders said the shilling was forecast to trade in the 91.25 and 91.85 range against the dollar in the coming days. "We need to break either side of that to get direction for higher or lower shilling," added the trader. A bond auction due this week is seen lending support to the shilling, with off-shore dollars inflows expected ahead of the Feb. 18 sale of a new two-year and re-opened 10-year Treasury bonds worth a total 25 billion shillings ($273.07 million). The shilling, down about 1.3 percent against the dollar so far this year, also saw some relief earlier this month thanks to currency inflows from coffee and tea exports and a large influx of foreign direct investment. ($1 = 91.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)