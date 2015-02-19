NAIROBI, Feb 19 The Kenyan shilling was barely moved on Thursday as firms focused on settling their monthly tax bills in local currency and traders said importer dollar demand could put it under pressure next week. At 0720 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 91.35/45 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's closing rate of 91.30/40. "I would expect to see more demand for the shilling. This week you have taxes going out," said a trader with a commercial bank. "Next week we are expecting to see some demand (for dollars) towards the end of the month so it might slip," the trader said referring to the local currency. Importing firms normally buy dollars at the end of the month to meet their obligations. The shilling has received support from dollar inflows from investors abroad looking to buy two Treasury bonds that were on sale in a heavily oversubscribed auction on Wednesday. The government had sought to raise a total of 25 billion shillings ($273.61 million) through both bonds and investors offered more than double that amount with bids of over 51 billion shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 91.3700 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)