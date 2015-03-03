* Share snap four-day rally * Shilling seen supported by upcoming bond sale (Adds shilling closing rate, bonds stocks) NAIROBI, March 3 Kenyan shares closed lower on Tuesday hurt by profit-taking, while the shilling ended stronger on tepid dollar demand and a liquidity mop-up by the central bank. The country's biggest telecoms firm and index heavyweight Safaricom helped to drag the bourse lower, by falling 1.6 percent to end at 15.40 shillings a share. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index fell 25.19 points or 0.46 percent to 5,474.45 points. "Definitely for counters like Safaricom, that is profit-taking," said Agnes Achieng, research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank. Achieng said most stocks that make up the NSE-20 Share Index were down, largely driven by profit-taking, after recent gains. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling close trade at 91.25/35 to the dollar, from Monday's close of 91.35/45. On Tuesday the central bank mopped up 10.73 billion shillings from the money markets, which lent support to the shilling by making it costlier to hold dollars. Traders said banks were anticipating offshore dollar inflows into a government bond on sale this month. The central bank is yet to announce its amount and tenor. "This positive sentiment helped boost the shilling," said Martin Runo, senior trader at Chase Bank. Traders say the shilling is expected to traded between 91.20 to 91.75 in coming days. Commercial Bank of Africa trader Joshua Anene said one possible trigger for the shilling to snap out of the narrow band could be the appointment of a new central bank governor to replace Njuguna Ndung'u, whose term expired on Monday. It is not clear when a replacement will be announced nor who it likely will be. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 5.45 billion shillings ($59.7 million) were traded, compared with Monday's 2.44 billion shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 91.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)