* Shilling seen gaining in days ahead
* Main share index down 0.9 pct
(Adds shilling closing rate, bonds, stocks)
NAIROBI, March 5 Kenya's shilling firmed on
Thursday helped by slow importer dollar demand and on
expectations of foreign investors buying a government bond on
sale this month.
Stocks fell for a third consecutive day.
The shilling closed at 91.05/15 to the dollar, compared with
Wednesday's close of 91.15/25 to the dollar.
Traders the shilling will also gain from hard currency
inflows foreign investors preparing to buy an infrastructure
bond on sale this month.
"Demand has somewhat eased after most of the corporates
bought at about 91.40/50 levels," a senior trader at one
commercial bank said.
"There is a lot of interest in this paper, and the market is
expecting foreign participation to be around more than 60
percent."
Traders said the shilling was also partly benefiting from
foreign investors fleeing Nigeria's faltering economy. A sharp
drop in global oil prices and uncertainty following a six-week
delay in its presidential elections has weakened markets.
"With what's happening in Nigeria, everyone is getting
scared. So they are really coming in massive chunks to invest in
Kenya," said Sheikh Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank. "There
is a major reallocation of assets."
The shilling has in the past week also received support from
regular liquidity mop ups by the central bank. On Thursday, the
central bank mopped up 6 billion shillings from the money
markets. Absorbing makes it costlier to hold dollars.
On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index was down 50.03 points, or 0.9 percent, to close
at 5,411.05 points.
Traders said the drop was due a correction as investors sold
to cash in their gains made in the past two weeks.
On the secondary market, government bonds worth 2.45 billion
shillings ($26.91 million) were traded, compared with
Wednesday's 4.57 billion shillings.
($1 = 91.0500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa and Edith Honan; Editing by James
Macharia)