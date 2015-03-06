* Nation Media Group leads main share index lower * Shilling seen getting support from bond sale (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds) NAIROBI, March 6 Kenya's main share index closed lower for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, with Nation Media Group leading stocks lower after a fallout over the mandatory move to digital transmission from analogue. The shilling eased slightly. Four Kenyan television stations went off air from mid-February for 19 days after the government switched off the country's analogue signal as part of a global migration to digital broadcast by June 17. Nation Media's two television stations NTV and QTV went blank on all platforms alongside the other two, and analysts estimated the company had lost on advertising revenues. "There is a risk that they may have lost significant ad revenues during that time. So that negative perception might have impacted the trading of the stock," said Silha Rasugu, a research analyst at Genghis Capital. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index fell 37.83 points, or 0.7 percent, to close at 5,373.22 points. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed trade at 91.15/25 per dollar, weaker than Thursday's close of 91.05/15. Traders said the local currency was hurt by dollar demand from importers but they expected it to strengthen on dollar inflows from foreign investors preparing to buy an infrastructure bond later this month. Kenya will sell a 12-year infrastructure bond worth up to 25 billion shillings ($274 million) on March 25. One trader at a commercial bank said the market was expecting foreign uptake of the bond to be around 60 percent. The shilling has in the past week received some support from regular liquidity mop ups by the central bank. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 2.31 billion shillings ($25.36 million) were traded, down from 2.45 billion shillings on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 91.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)