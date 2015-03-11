NAIROBI, March 11 The Kenyan shilling was a touch weaker on Wednesday after a global dollar rally but was receiving some support from inflows of the U.S. currency by investors preparing to buy a government bond. At 0820 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 91.65/75 to the dollar, slightly weaker on Tuesday's close of 91.60/70. Commercial Bank of Africa trader Joshua Anene said the shilling had suffered from a dollar rout of global currencies on expectation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates sooner than expected. "We believe the shilling has been caught in that mix," he said. "We might hug 92 today or in the near term." Anene said expected dollar inflows from the sale of a 25 billion shillings ($273 million) infrastructure bond, due to be auctioned on March 25, was lending support to the shilling. "That is holding us from breaking 92," he said. Kenya's central bank has in recent months sold dollars when the local currency neared the 92 level. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 91.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)