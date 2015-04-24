* Shilling hits new low last seen in November 2011 * Main share index closed higher, lifted by Britam (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds) NAIROBI, April 24 The Kenyan shilling weakened on Friday to hit its lowest since November 2011, due to increased dollar demand among importers, while stocks closed higher. At the close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 94.20/30 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 94.00/10. A senior trader noted dollar demand was from sectors like energy, manufacturing and telecommunications, which typically buy the U.S. currency at the end of the month. Traders said the shilling was unlikely to stabilise unless the central bank offered support by selling dollars, as it has done in the past. The Kenyan currency has been hit by a slowdown in foreign exchange revenues from tourism after a spate of militant attacks that scared visitors away. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index was up 34.29 points, or 0.7 percent, to close at 5,061.09 points. Among stocks leading the rise was British American Investments Co (Kenya) Ltd (Britam), which closed 9.8 percent higher at 22.50 shillings, bouncing from the previous session's nine-month low. Analysts said the stock had been pummeled despite the company's assurance that Mauritian lender Bramer Banking Corp Ltd (BBCL), found to be running a "Ponzi" investment scheme, held no shareholding in it. Britam had confirmed earlier this month that some of its directors had held positions simultaneously on the board of Bramer, but said the companies were run independently. "Whatever news was making Britam go down was just temporary," Agnes Achieng, research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank, said. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 593.1 million shillings were traded, down from 718 million on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Holmes)