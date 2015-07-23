NAIROBI, July 23 Kenya's central bank said banks should not exceed their set foreign exchange limits at any time during the trading day.

Commercial banks are limited to an exposure of not more than 10 percent of their core capital.

"The intraday foreign exchange limits should not exceed the 10 percent overall limit at any time during the day," the bank said in a circular dated July 21.

Traders were mixed on the implications of the clarification. Some said it would curb their ability to deal in large foreign exchange transactions, others that it would not.

The Kenyan shilling is down about 10 percent this year after the dollar firmed and imports surged, while tourism slumped after attacks by Islamist militants from neighbouring Somalia.

The weakening has led policymakers to raise interest rates by 300 basis points since June to stave off inflation.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Larry King)