(Adds share market report, shilling close) NAIROBI, Aug 25 Kenya's benchmark NSE 20 index fell to its lowest level in 2-1/2 years on Tuesday, as foreign investors sold shares in the wake of turmoil in other emerging markets. The shilling was steady. Some of the biggest and most heavily traded shares led the way lower, with mobile operator Safaricom falling 2.8 percent and Kenya Commercial Bank and Equity Bank each sliding more than 1.5 percent. The NSE 20 index closed 2.2 percent lower at 4,242.74 points, its lowest level since January 2013. The All-Share index slid 2.5 percent to 142.80, a level last seen in April last year. "We have begun to see a lot of net cash outflows from foreigners. It looks like emerging markets are having a domino effect on the Kenyan market," said Daniel Kuyoh, analyst at Kingdom Securities. "It has very little to do with domestic news." On the foreign exchange market, the shilling was little changed by the 1330 GMT close of business, ending at 103.75/85 after recovering from a session low of 103.95/104.05 when the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) offered support by selling dollars. "CBK was in the market at one point early in the morning, with dollar sales but not much," said one trader at a commercial bank in Nairobi. "It was trying to protect the 104 level." The central bank periodically intervenes with dollar sales to support the currency which has weakened on the back of turmoil in other emerging markets and global dollar strength, as well domestic factors such as a widening trade deficit. The central bank does not usually comment on intervention and does not say it is defending any level. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 518.2 million shillings ($5 million) were traded, compared with 580 million shillings on Monday. ($1 = 103.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Edmund Blair; Editing by Keith Weir)