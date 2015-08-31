NAIROBI Aug 31 The Kenyan shilling was
steady against the dollar on Monday but expected to come under
pressure from strong liquidity in the money markets.
At 0725 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
103.80/104.00 to the dollar, barely changed from Friday's close
of 103.80/90.
"In the money market there is quite a bit of liquidity and
we still keep getting customers who are interested in buying
(dollars). I don't see why the shilling would gain," one
Nairobi-based trader said.
The shilling has also come under pressure from global market
turmoil, with foreign investors withdrawing funds from emerging
markets.
However, traders said the shilling could receive some
support from Kenya's central bank, which regularly mops up
excess liquidity and has in the past few months periodically
intervened in the market to support the currency by selling
dollars.
On Monday the bank said it planned to mop up 29 billion
shillings ($279.1 million) in excess liquidity from the money
market.
The shilling, down 15 percent against the dollar this year,
has been under pressure from the dollar's strength, Kenya's high
current account deficit and poor tourism inflows after a spate
of attacks by Somalia al Shabaab insurgents.
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by David Goodman)