NAIROBI, Oct 2 Kenya's shilling gained
ground on Friday, boosted by rising interest rates on government
securities and tea agencies selling dollars to pay bonuses to
farmers.
At the 1330 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 103.90/104.10 to the dollar, compared with
Thursday's close of 104.40/50.
"We have the current high yields of government securities
making the shilling quite attractive, so that definitely is
going to attract foreign inflows," a senior trader at one
commercial bank said.
"And secondly tea farmers are getting their bonuses. Tea is
sold in foreign currency and converted to Kenya shillings."
Rising yields on Treasury bills have attracted offshore
investors. At this week's auction, yields rose above 20 percent
on 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bills.
Traders say a shortage of shilling liquidity has also been
supporting the currently and keeping overnight lending rates
high. This week, overnight rates rose to as high as 28 percent,
up from 13 percent in early September.
On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 339.2
million shillings were traded, down from 1.74 billion a day ago.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa and Edmund Blair; Editing by
David Holmes)