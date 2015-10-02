(Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds) NAIROBI, Oct 2 Kenya's shilling gained ground on Friday, boosted by rising interest rates on government securities and tea agencies selling dollars to pay bonuses to farmers. At the 1330 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.90/104.10 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 104.40/50. "We have the current high yields of government securities making the shilling quite attractive, so that definitely is going to attract foreign inflows," a senior trader at one commercial bank said. "And secondly tea farmers are getting their bonuses. Tea is sold in foreign currency and converted to Kenya shillings." Rising yields on Treasury bills have attracted offshore investors. At this week's auction, yields rose above 20 percent on 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bills. Traders say a shortage of shilling liquidity has also been supporting the currently and keeping overnight lending rates high. This week, overnight rates rose to as high as 28 percent, up from 13 percent in early September. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 339.2 million shillings were traded, down from 1.74 billion a day ago. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Edmund Blair; Editing by David Holmes)