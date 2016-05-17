KAMPALA, May 17 The Kenyan shilling was
under pressure on Tuesday on the back of expectations that a
rise in global oil prices would hike the fuel import bill for
the East African nation, traders said.
At 1017 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
100.70/100.90, compared with Monday's close of 100.72/100.80.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE-25 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edmund Blair)