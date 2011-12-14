* Shilling seen firming further * Central bank mops up $45 mln via repos * Stocks rises on bargain buys (Recast with markets close) By Kevin Mwanza and Richard Lough NAIROBI, Dec 14 Kenya's shilling rallied 2 percent on Wednesday to close at a six-month high against the dollar after the central bank mopped up the local currency through repurchase agreements for the second straight session, while stocks edged up on bargain buys. The Central Bank of Kenya soaked up 4 billion shillings ($45 million) at a weighted average of 12.9 percent, after it received bids worth 9.5 billion shillings for the 4 billion shillings it offered. Market players said the central bank was looking to tighten liquidity to counter the maturing of some government bonds. "What gave it the impetus to rally was the central bank's continued purchases in the repo market to tighten liquidity," one trader said. At the 1300 GMT market close the shilling was posted at 87.00/20 against the dollar, up from 88.80/89.00 on Tuesday. Technical charts showed the next dollar support level at 86.50 after it broke the 88.00 level, traders said. Earlier in the trading session, the shilling slipped slightly as importers bought dollars, although traders said farming, tourism and remittances inflows offered support. The shilling has gained 18.3 percent against the dollar since hitting a record low of 107 on Oct. 11, due to a tight monetary stance that has seen the central bank rate raised by 11 points since Oct. 5 to 18 percent. It is still 7.6 percent weaker in the year to date but fuel price figures on Wednesday also offered some hope that the stronger currency is having an impact on the external prices which have driven inflation to surge across east Africa . "The local unit continues to receive firm support from the farm, tourism and NGO (aid agencies) sectors. Repatriations from the diaspora will also continue aiding the local unit," Bank of Africa said in a daily market report. In the money market, the weighted average interbank lending rate eased further to 11.8 percent on Tuesday from 12.1 percent the previous day, due to improved shilling liquidity. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose slightly by 0.3 percent to 3,120.88 points helped by bargain hunters taking advantage of the low prices. "It was a slow session today ahead of the holidays. But we saw some buyers on most counters. The trend is still bearish," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Kenyan stocks have lost nearly a third of their value this year amid soaring inflation, a weak shilling and high interest rates after the central bank's key lending rate raise. Shares in Kenya Airways, one of Africa's leading airlines, rose 3.98 percent to 19.60 shillings after it launched the first of its nine 787-8 Dreamliner planes. In fixed income, yields on the 182-day Treasury bills rose to 18.445 percent in Wednesday's auction from 17.679 percent previously. At the secondary bonds market, coporate and government bonds worth 2.1 billion shillings ($23.6 million) were traded, up from 1.7 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 89.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Barry Malone/Patrick Graham)