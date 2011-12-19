* Shilling seen firming on low dollar demand, cbank tightening * Stock fall as investors exit ahead of the holidays (Recast with markets close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Dec 19 The Kenyan shilling slipped on Monday as banks took profit from last week's gains, but traders said they expected lower dollar demand and central bank tightening moves to reduce liquidity, supporting the shilling, while stocks edged lower. Traders had expected the central bank to mop up shillings through repurchase agreements, after it took out 6.25 million shillings ($74.6 million) last week that helped the shilling gain 7 percent, but the bank stayed out on Monday. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.90/84.10 against the dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 83.70/90. "We saw some short covering and profit taking on the interbank. But charts still show the shilling will gain further," said Christopher Makombe, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. "The demand side is still slow and that will also support the shilling." The shilling is 21.8 percent off a record low of 107 hit in October after the central bank adopted a monetary tightening stance that has seen the benchmarket central bank rate raised by 11 percentage points since Oct. 5 to 18 percent. The local currency is still down 3.8 percent this year. Tight shilling liquidity pushed the weighted average interbank rate up to 16.6 percent on Friday from 13.6 percent on Thursday. "With authorities continuing to tighten liquidity, we expect the local unit to continue firming as access to shilling credit (is) restricted," Bank of Africa said in a daily report. "The shilling has been breaking all the resistance levels with ease and the next target is 83.00." In stocks, the key NSE-20 Share Index edged down 0.3 percent to 3109.79 points due to poor demand for stocks across the board ahead of the holiday season. "With two weeks to go before the close of the year, market activity in terms of turnover has declined," said Genghis Capital in a daily report. Shares in Kenya's main electricity generator KenGen fell 5.85 percent to 8 shillings per share, hit by small investors selling off due to an acute squeeze on disposable incomes on the back of higher inflation. Kenyan stocks have lost a third of their value this year, with investors rattled by soaring inflation -- at 19.72 percent in November -- a battered shilling and the sharp rise in interest rates this quarter. In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 709 million shillings ($8.5 million) were traded, down from 725 million shillings on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy)