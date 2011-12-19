* Shilling seen firming on low dollar demand, cbank
tightening
* Stock fall as investors exit ahead of the holidays
(Recast with markets close)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Dec 19 The Kenyan shilling
slipped on Monday as banks took profit from last week's gains,
but traders said they expected lower dollar demand and central
bank tightening moves to reduce liquidity, supporting the
shilling, while stocks edged lower.
Traders had expected the central bank to mop up shillings
through repurchase agreements, after it took out 6.25 million
shillings ($74.6 million) last week that helped the shilling
gain 7 percent, but the bank stayed out on Monday.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 83.90/84.10 against the dollar, weaker than Friday's
close of 83.70/90.
"We saw some short covering and profit taking on the
interbank. But charts still show the shilling will gain
further," said Christopher Makombe, a trader at Standard
Chartered Bank.
"The demand side is still slow and that will also support
the shilling."
The shilling is 21.8 percent off a record low of 107 hit in
October after the central bank adopted a monetary tightening
stance that has seen the benchmarket central bank rate raised by
11 percentage points since Oct. 5 to 18 percent.
The local currency is still down 3.8 percent this year.
Tight shilling liquidity pushed the weighted average
interbank rate up to 16.6 percent on Friday from 13.6 percent on
Thursday.
"With authorities continuing to tighten liquidity, we expect
the local unit to continue firming as access to shilling credit
(is) restricted," Bank of Africa said in a daily report.
"The shilling has been breaking all the resistance levels
with ease and the next target is 83.00."
In stocks, the key NSE-20 Share Index edged down
0.3 percent to 3109.79 points due to poor demand for stocks
across the board ahead of the holiday season.
"With two weeks to go before the close of the year, market
activity in terms of turnover has declined," said Genghis
Capital in a daily report.
Shares in Kenya's main electricity generator KenGen
fell 5.85 percent to 8 shillings per share, hit by
small investors selling off due to an acute squeeze on
disposable incomes on the back of higher inflation.
Kenyan stocks have lost a third of their value this year,
with investors rattled by soaring inflation -- at 19.72 percent
in November -- a battered shilling and the sharp rise in
interest rates this quarter.
In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 709
million shillings ($8.5 million) were traded, down from 725
million shillings on Friday.
