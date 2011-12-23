* Stocks rise for third straight day on bargain hunting * Shilling stabilises in thin pre-holiday volumes * Tourism inflows seen supporting shilling (Recast with markets close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Dec 23 Kenyan stocks extended gains for a third straight day on thin volumes as foreign investors bought shares they considered cheap at current prices, while the shilling was steady against the dollar. Kenyan stocks have shed a third of their value this year, with investors rattled by soaring inflation -- near 20 percent in November -- a battered shilling and the sharp rise in interest rates this quarter. The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index closed up 0.2 percent at 3,145.72 points. "The bulk of the foreign investor activity was on the buy-side emphasizing the last two days' performance," said Genghis Capital in a daily market report. Shares in oil marketer KenolKobil rose 3.2 percent to 9.8 shillings as investors bought the company's stocks on expectations that a stable shilling could boost its performance. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling was steady against the dollar on Friday in thin pre-holiday volumes and was tipped to trade in a narrow range in coming days with a bias to firm on tourism dollar inflows. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.65/85 against the dollar, unchanged from Thursday's close. "The local unit seems to be consolidating in the current levels of 83.50/84.00," said Bank of Africa in a daily report. "With most companies closing for the Christmas festive season until next year, we expect the local unit to continue firming in the days to come aided by dollar inflows from tourism." Traders said rising interest rates on the interbank market after the central bank hoovered up shillings in the last two weeks had made it expensive for banks to hold long dollars positions and that could support the local currency. On Thursday, the average daily interbank lending rate rose to 27.6 percent from 25.6 percent on Wednesday, as scarce shilling liquidity pushed banks to borrow at higher rates at the overnight window. "Liquidity is very tight at the moment. That may hold the shilling in the 83-84 range per dollar. Liquidity may came back in the market in January due to some bond maturities," said Bhavin Chandaria, a trader at Imperial Bank. In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 833.7 million shillings ($10 million) were traded on Friday, up from the 743.4 million shillings traded the previous day. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy, Ron Askew)