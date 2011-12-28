NAIROBI, Dec 28 The Kenyan shilling
weakened 0.3 percent against the dollar in thin volumes on
Wednesday after banks squared off dollar positions ahead of the
New Year, traders said.
At 0735 GMT, commercial banks posted the local currency at
83.95/84.05 to the dollar, leaving the shilling down 3.7 percent
against U.S. currency in the year-to-date after an aggressive
tightening of monetary policy heaved the shilling off a record
low of 107 in October.
Market players expected the shilling to remain broadly
steady against the dollar in the run up to the year's end, even
though maturing governmet securities are seen easing tight
liquidity in the money market.
"There is a bit of demand mainly from the interbank market,"
Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank said.
Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of
Africa, said the extra liquidity would unlikely affect the
shilling's levels as corporate clients remained largely out of
the market during the holiday period.
The liquidity squeeze pushed the interbank average lending
rate up to 30.2 percent on Tuesday from 29.3 percent a day
earlier.
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Richard Lough)