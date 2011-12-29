* Shilling weighed down by energy dollar demand

* Stocks down for the second day this week (Adds market close, fresh quotes)

By Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Dec 29 Kenya's shilling extended its losses against the dollar on Thursday on greenback demand from the energy sector and banks squaring positions ahead of the new year, while stocks inched lower as retail investors sold shares.

The shilling fell 1.2 percent, its biggest intraday drop since Oct. 11. The local currency has lost 1.8 percent this week, but remains well above a record low of 107 hit in October before an aggressive tightening of monetary policy.

At the close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 85.10/30 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 84.15/25.

"There was demand predominantly from the energy sector," said Solomon Alubala, head of trading at Cooperative Bank.

There were no inflows during the session, which would have lent support to the local currency. Traders expect the shilling to have a clear direction in the coming days as players resume from the holiday season.

"Banks were squaring positions ahead of the new year," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank.

In early trade, the weakening of the euro also weighed on the shilling, Lagadia said.

On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the key NSE 20-Share index inched 0.1 percent lower to 3,160.03 points on retail investors selling off their holdings.

"Locals are exiting maybe due to their high Christmas spending, and they are preparing to raise school fees," Robert Munuku, an analyst at Drummond Investment Bank said.

Munuku said it is typical for retail investors to dump shares towards the end of the year and into the first two weeks of January to meet various financial obligations.

"Also we expect institutional investors and foreign buyers to take positions on cheap bargains in that time," Munuku said.

Mobile phone service provider Safaricom shed 1.6 percent to close at 3 shillings, while CFC Stanbic Bank fell 3.6 percent to 40 shillings a share.

Government securities worth 1.38 billion shillings ($16.49 million) changed hands, up from Wednesday's 933 million shillings. ($1 = 83.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa)