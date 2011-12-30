* Kenya Airways was the worst performing stock this year

* Bonds sold fall by nearly half (Adds market close, fresh quotes)

By Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Dec 30 The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Friday on thin volumes after the central bank sold hard currency in the market, while stocks closed higher on the day.

The shilling is 4.8 percent weaker in the year to date, but has recovered from an all-time low of 107 to the dollar hit in October thanks to steps taken by a central bank previously criticised for failing to stem the currency's fall fast enough.

At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.70/90, from Thursday's close of 85.00/20.

"The central bank was in the market, selling dollars," a trader who did not wish to be named said. Traders said the market was thin on volumes since most players were closing their books for the year.

"There is little activity in the market. Most people are winding down the year," Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank, said.

In a bid to contain double-digit inflation and a widening balance of payment deficit, the central bank has raised its key lending rate by 11 percentage points to 18 percent since October.

That has tamed inflationary pressures -- which slowed for the first time since Oct. 2010 to 18.93 percent from 19.72 percent in November, and lifted the shilling off record lows.

But traders said they expected the central bank to keep the lending rate on hold in January, so as not to completely stifle economic activity.

"They can only tighten so much without halting the economy," said Duncan Kinuthia, a trader at Commercial Bank of Africa.

Traders expected the shilling to weaken in the new year on the back of importer demand, mainly from the oil sector. The traders forecasted the shilling would range 84-87 to the dollar in January.

"Importers had stayed out, hoping for better rates. We expect dollar demand to slowly pick up next year," Kinuthia said.

Government bonds worth 531.9 million shillings ($6.26 million)were traded down from 1.38 billion shillings.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE 20-Share index closed 45.00 points higher to end at 3,205.02 on Friday.

It is down 28.6 percent this year, on the back of capital flight to the fixed-income market and the fallout from the euro zone crisis, which has prompted foreign investors to shun riskier investments including stocks.

All Of the 20 companies that make up the key index fell, with Kenya Airways leading the worst performing stock, shedding 55 percent year to date.

"The year began with the Arab spring which destabilised crude oil prices and 50 percent of Kenya Airways' costs goes on fuel," George Bodo an analyst at ApexAfrica said.

Kenya Airways share price may also have been affected by fragile global economy that reduced disposal incomes, compounded by the firm's right issue plans, which are expected to dilute the shares, Bodo said. ($1 = 85.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa)